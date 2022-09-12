Manhart BMW M5 CS Pushes 888 HP (662 kW) And Can Hit 333 km/h

Manhart is back with another ‘Hurricane’ creation but this time it is the radically rapid BMW M5 CS that gets dialled up a notch.

The 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 has been tweaked to pump out a whopping 888 hp (662 kW) and 1,050 Nm (772 lb-ft) of torque. This was achieved thanks to a remapped ECU, new forged pistons and connecting rods. Manhart also fitted the Sedan with larger turbos featuring CNC-milled turbine and compressor housings while CAD-developed air coolers and a custom quad exhaust round off the mechanical changes.

The tuner did not mention anything about the performance figures but you can be sure it will be substantially quicker than the stock car which can hit 100 km/h (62 mph) in three seconds flat.

Manhart did give the car more room to run by loosening up the top speed limiter allowing it to hit 333 km/h (207 mph).

Visually they fitted the M5 CS with a carbon fibre boot lid spoiler and ventilated hood. Wrapping up the exterior is a set of bold 21-inch Manhart wheels with gold bronze accents.

It is officially called the G5M CS HURRICANE RR but if that offering is a little too much grunt for you, they do offer various other states of tune.