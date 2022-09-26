New Mexico Ranked Among Worst for Kids’ Deaths in Auto Accidents

In 2018, New Mexico ranked fifth in the country for auto accident deaths and second in the number of kids’ deaths from traffic accidents. It was reported that in 2016, most casualties were caused by not wearing a seat belt or not being restrained in a car seat, or restraint being used improperly.

New Mexico definitely fell into that stereotype of both adult and child fatalities. The state Department of Transportation said in its 2016 crash report, “Out of 20 children ages 1 to 14 who were killed in traffic accidents, 12 were not restrained. More than half of older teens and adults killed in passenger vehicles were unbuckled as well.” (1)

The rate of child deaths in New Mexico in 2016 was 4.92 fatalities per 100,000 children. “We felt it was important to discuss how to keep our little ones safe,” said Krystal Rogers of SafeWise, adding the report was “a really good reminder for people to know their child is buckled in and seated properly.”

More than half of the fatal car crashes in 2016 had drugs or alcohol involved. Also, the lack of proper use of car seats was a major factor. Even if a driver has a car seat, that does not guarantee it is correctly installed, as some installations can be quite complicated and difficult to follow. Also, the car seat could be the wrong size for the child it seats.

A nonprofit, Safer New Mexico Now, contracts with the state to raise awareness of car seat use and other traffic safety matters, and provides educational resources for installing and fitting car seats along with traffic safety in general.

To learn more about child car seat regulations, to find out the right size for your kid or to make an appointment for a fitting, visit Safer New Mexico Now at safernm.org. There you will find information and answers to such questions:

Do I Qualify for this Program?

Who can help me install a car seat?

Can I Borrow a Car Seat?

What is the Fee for a Car Seat Through This Program?

How do I contact a Distribution Site?

A new program, starting in July 2020, is a virtual car seat inspection. NMDOT is hosting virtual car seat education sessions through Zoom. This provides all you need to know about car seats from nationally certified child passenger safety technicians. Parents and caregivers must have a valid email address, access to the internet or Wi-Fi, and the ability to use Zoom through the website. More information is available at this phone number: 800-231-6145.

