Opus Cranks Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance Up To 952 HP (710 kW)

Now that the Mercedes-AMG One is official, the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S E Performance is no longer their most powerful road-legal machine but that does not mean it does not pack one mean punch.

The four-door Coupé leaves the factory with a whopping 831 hp (620 kW) and 1,400 Nm (1,033 lb-ft) of torque. Opus decided it needed a little more than that so they developed a stage 1 offering.

The electrified AMG now cranks out as much as 952 hp (710 kW) and 1,550 Nm (1,143 lb-ft) of electronically limited torque. The electronic motor adds 204 hp (152 kW) to that, while the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 punches out 748 hp (558 kW).

As expected, this does make the large machine radically fast with Opus claiming a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of just 2.7 seconds. The 200 km/h (128 mph) mark is reachable in 8.55 seconds, which is a second quicker than in stock form.

The Nurburging-based tuner has noted that this package will be available for purchase in October 2022 after it receives its TUV approval.

If you wish, they will also offer you a special exhaust flap control system and an OBD lowering module.

In winter, Opus said that it will try to break the 1,000-hp barrier, though the tuner admits that it will be challenging as compared to non-hybrid AMGs.