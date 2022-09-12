Pagani Utopia Revealed As 864 HP (644 kW) Manual Hypercar

The wait is over and the world has a new Pagani following on from the Zonda and the Huayra.

This is the Pagani Utopia, the successor to the Huayra, and notably, the car that brings the manual transmission back to the Italian hypercar company.

The car is based around a central monocoque made from carbon fibre and titanium with tubular subframes front and rear.

Powering the Italian machine is a 6.0-litre twin-turbo V12 from AMG which pumps out a very healthy 864 hp (644 kW) and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) of torque. This is sent to the rear wheels via a transversely mounted XTrac seven-speed gearbox. Buyers will have the choice of an automated gearbox or a true manual, with a gated shift pattern and a dog-leg first gear.

Horacio Pagani started sketching the Utopia more than six years ago and as you can see from the images it is somewhat of an evolution of the Huayra but brings in aspects from the majestic Zonda.

Hop inside and you won’t be greeted with big touchscreens as Pagani has opted for temperature and pressure gauges above the climate controls, and all the infotainment functions are displayed by a screen in the gauge cluster.

Naturally, there’s lots of leather and aluminium trim, with pedals and steering wheel milled from solid blocks of the metal, and an intricate exposed linkage for the manual gearbox.

Pricing is set to start at around £2.2m and if you are reading this, yes you are late to the party as all 99 units have been spoken for.

Deliveries begin in the second quarter of 2023, but manual cars won’t start arriving until late next year.