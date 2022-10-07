7 Ways To Make Money With Your Car

In a world where everything seems to cost more, it’s great to know there are unique ways to make money. From ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft to renting it out when you’re not using it, there are plenty of opportunities to get more out of your vehicle. If this excites you, keep reading to know seven ways to make money with your car.

Uber and Lyft

When you think about ways to make money with your car, you may have considered driving for a ride-sharing app like Uber or Lyft. Driving for hire has become a big business, and it’s not just teenagers anymore. People of all ages can do this, and it’s a great way to make some cash.

After setting up an account, you can start accepting ride requests. There are regular hours like evenings or weekends, but you can drive whenever you want. Driving for Lyft and Uber is a little different from regular driving, and you can’t just jump in your car and start driving.

Become a Shyp Assistant

If you have the skills, you can make money with your car by assisting with Shyp, an app that helps people hire someone to help with home organization, moving, and cleaning. You are an independent contractor, so you set your own hours and get paid based on how many items you ship out. As an assistant, you help customers pack and ship their stuff and get paid through the app.

Advertise and Earn

If you’re thinking about selling ad space on your car, there are a few things to keep in mind. Make sure you have permission from the owner of the car if it’s not your vehicle. Check with your local municipality to see if it’s okay to advertise on the street.

Finally, think about what you want to promote. You can choose to wrap your car for an advertising company or a small business.

Rent Out Your Vehicle

Many people have busy lifestyles and often do not have the time to take on other ventures. If you have a car that is just sitting there gathering dust, you might want to consider the option of renting it out. Services like Uber are excellent; take advantage as long as your car fits all the requirements.

Rent Out Your Parking Space

If you live in a city, you can make money by renting out your parking space. You can use a website like Parklet or just put an ad on Craigslist. There are other websites and apps dedicated to this, so you have plenty of options. You can also get a sign and put it in your space.

Keep in mind that this is a big city way to make money. To make real money, you’ll probably want to rent your space out regularly, but you also want to be respectful of your neighbors.

Carpooling

Many of us have relied on carpooling for years. When you work in the most remote area with no public transport at odd hours, this kind of service makes sense. Many would think that using a service like Lyft would remedy this but think of the costs involved when it comes to weekly or monthly rides.

Carpools allow you to make special arrangements for a fixed payment. The amount agreed on will always stay the same, even if any of the passengers miss their ride due to oversleeping or illness.

Become A Delivery Service

If you have a car that gets good gas mileage, you can make money with your car by signing up to be a delivery service driver. Many companies do this, including Amazon, Postmates, DoorDash, and FedEx. Get the app and drive to various locations and pick up packages.

You will often have access to areas that you can’t reach as a regular Uber or Lyft driver, so it’s a great way to expand your driving gig.

Conclusion

If you’ve got a car and no other source of income, you can make a lot of money with it. Doing most of these gigs allows you to set your hours, so there is plenty of freedom as well. Don’t let your car rust away; there are ways to make money using it.