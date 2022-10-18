Audi Reveal Limited RS 3 Performance Edition Packing 407 HP (302 kW)

The Audi RS 3 is currently the king of the hot hatches and it seems 300 individuals around the world will be getting an even more potent version with the RS 3 Performance Edition.

The turbocharged 5-cylinder has been tweaked a touch to push output up to 407 horses (302 kW). Audi achieved this by turning up boost a tad as well as fiddling with the exhaust system (also making it louder in the process).

The power delivery occurs slightly later in the rev range and the torque is set across a wider band thanks to a more pressurised turbocharger setting. As before, this power goes through a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission to all four wheels.

Visually you will find some exclusive 19-inch alloy wheels, finished in dark grey matte paint. Additional exterior changes include a black rear diffuser along with black Audi badging. Exterior colour options include Nogaro Blue, Daytona Gray, Arrow Gray, Sebring Black, Sebring Black Crysta, and Glacier White.

Hop inside and you will find bucket seats with Dinamica microfiber and Nappa leather. Mercato Blue offers a contrast to the dark interior, found on everything from seat belts to door panels and stitching. The 10.1-inch touchscreen features a carbon-look background, and a special “1 of 300” badge is prominently mounted on the passenger side of the carbon-trimmed dash.

There is no indication that this model will be making its way to South Africa at this stage. It has already been confirmed that it will not be going to North America or the UK so who knows where these 300 special models will end up.