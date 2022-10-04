Essential Accessories That Every Car Needs in 2022

Do you have a car, but you need some accessories to go with it? If so, you’re in the right place. The below list is not going to be made up of different accessories that add a certain flare to your vehicle, but rather, they will make driving around feel a lot more comfortable and generally make your life easier when you go from A to B. So, if you’re ready to take the performance of your car to the next level, then be sure to consider the below article.

A Mobile Phone Holder

We use our mobile phones so much these days. If we want to check what long-lost friends have been doing, then we head over to social media. If we want to place a bet on the outcome of different sporting events, then we use sites that are good for sports betting in the US. If we want to hold a work meeting, then we can use Zoom. None of the above should be done whilst driving, but one of the best uses our phone has when we are behind the wheel is navigation.

There are several excellent navigation apps out there for you to download which will make it easier for you to get to your destination and easy for you to find a parking space as well. As such, you are going to want a phone holder in your car that will make it easy for you to see everything safely.

A Dash Cam

We don’t like to think about it, but accidents happen. There is no getting away from the fact that, whilst behind the wheel, you might likely get into some form of collision, no matter how careful you drive. If this happens, you want to make sure that you are in the best situation possible afterwards, so you can explain the scenario easily to your insurance company. One of the most effective ways that you can do this is by getting a good dash cam for your car. These now record in high quality and allow you to clip certain times, so you don’t waste lots of memory recording uneventful drives and only keep the footage that you need for insurance reasons.

A Tile Mate

This isn’t something for your car per se, but it is vital to get your car to start. We have all been in a situation where we have been running late and, as such, need to get our car running as quickly as possible, but then can’t find our keys. You will look in every jacket and pant pocket you have but no luck. Well, you can wave goodbye to this struggle with the Tile Mate. The Tile Mate is a small fob that you attach to your keys and once it’s on there, you’re able to call it from your phone or even consult an app that will help you track them down. This is a great gadget if you are looking for a little bit of added security.