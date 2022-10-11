How to Prioritize Automotive Fleet Safety

Regardless of your fleet’s size, safety is likely a top concern for your organization. Unsafe vehicles or drivers can cause accidents and even injuries that your business would then be liable for. Following certain automotive precautions can keep you safe from liability lawsuits and ensure employees’ well-being. There are several ways you can focus on safety to prevent collisions or accidents.

Invest in the Right Technology

The right technology can go a long way toward helping you keep an eye on each vehicle in real-time, monitor drivers, and get other information to keep the fleet safe. One type of technology you may want to consider is AI dash cams. They can detect behavior such as tailgating, which is the top cause of rear-end collisions in the US. Fleet managers can use dash cams to teach drivers about the importance of a safe following distance, and dash cams can alert each driver when tailgating happens.

Create a Safety Policy

A safety policy can help drivers understand safe driving tips, the things that are allowed, and the things that are not safe. You may use the policy to mention consequences for accidents or drunk driving when they are using your vehicles. It’s important to ensure everyone understands the document and what is expected of them, so send the document out for signing every time you update it. Give them a chance to review it carefully so they can ask any questions they might have. You’ll need to enforce the policies once they are in place. One way of enforcing these policies is by creating a safety committee. They can implement these policies and otherwise promote safety. They can also discipline those who break the policy, using clearly outlined consequences in the document.

On the other hand, it is also important to use positive reinforcement by rewarding drivers for good behavior. Your safety committee could come up with rewards for those who do not take part in risky driving and who are otherwise low-risk. Your employees will have even more incentive to drive carefully. You could come up with rewards like extra time off, the ability to choose their preferred driving route or more flexibility in their work schedule. You could also provide small gifts, like company swag or gift cards.

Choose Vehicles Carefully and Care for Them

The vehicle is one of the most important aspects of safety. Your driver could do everything right, but if the vehicle malfunctions, it could still cause an accident. That’s why it’s important to work with a reputable leasing organization or seller, depending on how you want to obtain your vehicles. Choose someone who has high safety ratings. After you get the vehicles, practice regular maintenance to prevent larger issues from arising. Preventative maintenance includes regular inspections, oil changes, and inspection of parts to ensure everything is in working order. You can work with a vendor to check the brakes and tires, or you can hire an in-house mechanic to do these things. Either way, being proactive about maintaining your equipment can reduce the chances of mechanical failure and breakdowns.