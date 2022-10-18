Kyalami 9-Hour and K9H Motor Fest Confirmed for February 2023

The Kyalami 9-Hour race is back next year and it promises to be a big one as it will be the second round of the SRO International GT Challenge (IGTC) Powered by Pirelli.

As part of the ongoing improvements to South Africa’s only international motorsport event, organisers have created a festival, celebrating all things motorsport and motoring.

The 9 Hour will be contested by both overseas and local GT3 and GT4 race teams. It is expected that over 20 entries, including top international and local drivers, will fight for overall and class victories in the endurance race.

The K9H race with the addition of the K9H Motor Fest content is evolving into one of the more diverse motoring orientated festivals in South Africa. The event, which will offer more family orientated, motoring enthusiast and industry related activities, is scheduled to be held from 21 to 25 February 2023, featuring various activations, exciting entertainment and networking opportunities for corporates, manufacturers and the general public, all culminating in the international Kyalami 9 Hour race.

Adam Brown, Kyalami 9 Hour Event Director, commented; “The 9 Hour has proven itself to be the premier event on the South African motorsport calendar, and a top-rated stop on the international tour. We are delighted to confirm the 2023 event as the second round of the season, and we are especially excited to launch the K9H Motor Fest. The Motor Fest adds dynamic content to the successful formula for all our motorsport fans, partners and industry stakeholders. The 2023 Kyalami 9 Hour now possesses all the ingredients necessary to become a flagship event of the motoring sector in South Africa.”

Craig Newman, Group CEO of GL Events, added: “The inclusion of the Trade Show, Entertainment and Hospitality elements raises the bar on this prestigious event. We are proud to be partnered with the Kyalami 9 Hour and we are confident that our vast experience and track-record of creating and executing leading business and consumer lifestyle events, such as the Rand Show, will firmly place the K9H Motor Fest at the top of the list for both corporates and the public alike.”