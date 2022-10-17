Lotus Evija Becomes Most Powerful Production Car In The World

Production of the Lotus Evija has begun and it is even more powerful than what we expected.

The final power output from the four-motor powertrain comes in at 2,011 hp (1,500 kW), making it the most powerful car in production. The setup is also said to deliver 1,700 Nm (1,256 lb-ft) of torque.

With such an output, Evija owners can expect 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration in under three seconds and 0 to 300 km/h (186 mph) acceleration in under nine seconds. The top speed is a governed 350 km/h (217 mph).

To mark the start of production and celebrate 50 years since Emerson Fittipaldi piloted a Lotus Type 72 to five victories in the 1972 Formula 1 season, winning himself the Drivers’ title and Lotus the Constructors’ title, Lotus has unveiled the special-edition Evija Fittipaldi (just eight units will be built).

“I’ve really enjoyed being a part of this project and it’s been a wonderful experience revealing the car to some of the new owners,” Fittipaldi said in a statement. “Having the opportunity to drive both the Evija Fittipaldi and my championship-winning Type 72 Formula 1 car on the test track at Hethel has been an incredible experience.”

Lotus said the first Evijas will be delivered in 2023. The company plans to build a total 130 examples, including the eight Evija Fittipaldis.