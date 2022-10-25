Mansory Stallone Tempesta Nera Is A Rather Bold One-Off Ferrari 812 GTS

The crew from Mansory is back at it and although we have seen their take on the Ferrari 812 GTS before, this is even more exclusive as it is a one-off.

They have called it the Stallone Tempesta Nera and according to them is “the ultimate one-of-one edition” sporting a sophisticated red-to-black sanding paint and a matching red-coloured fully leather interior.

It sports a plethora of carbon fibre components to transform the look of the V12 supercar but the biggest head-turner will be the drastic rear wing.

To match the visual drama, the 6.5-litre naturally-aspirated V12 has been dialled up to 820 hp (611 kW) with 740 Nm of torque. This is a result of optimizing the ECU as well as an upgraded exhaust system which no doubt sounds immense. The top speed will be 345 km/h while the 0 to 100 km/h sprint time is 2.8 seconds.

Mansory doesn’t list the price for the one-off but as with most of its products, don’t expect it to be affordable.