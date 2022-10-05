Mercedes-AMG A 45 and A 35 Get Facelifts

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class has received a facelift, meaning the range-toppers from the Mercedes-AMG division also get the treatment.

Before we continue, we must state that the mid-life refresh doesn’t see any changes in the way of performance figures as the brand focused on the exterior while giving both models more equipment as standard.

It will be hard to spot the facelifted model. Still, if you look carefully, you will notice new front headlights, a redesigned AMG-specific ‘Panamericana’ radiator grille and a new bonnet badge.

The front bumper is also given a new lower lip design in connection with the standard car’s revised side air intakes whilst above it, we can see new “power bulges” on the hood. A new 19-inch alloy wheel is now available and towards the rear, we can see the facelifted A-Class gets redesigned rear lights and lip spoiler. Circular exhaust pipes distinguish the A 35 model from the A 45 – which features quad-exhaust tips.

Inside there is the AMG performance steering wheel and some AMG performance seats trimmed in sage grey as standard.

Under the hood of the A 35 variants sits a hybridised version of the old car’s 2.0-litre, turbocharged four-cylinder. Mercedes says the new 48V auxiliary power supply adds an extra 13 hp (9.7 kW) on start-up, however, total power figures remain the same at 301 hp (225 kW) and 400Nm of torque.

The images you see here show off the AMG Street Style Edition. The limited edition model is based on the A 45 S and finished in grey magno paint with orange accents. The Aerodynamics Package is included – adding the rear spoiler and front canards. Inside, the AMG Street Style Edition comes with black Performance seats, stitched in orange and an ‘A 45 S’ logo is embroidered onto the headrests.