Ferrari Stops Taking Purosangue Orders As Wait List Is Over Two Years

Generally speaking, a new Ferrari is in high demand but when it is their first ever ‘SUV’ you can be sure the Ferrari faithful will be wanting one as soon as possible.

The new Ferrari Purosangue is proving to be a hit already as they have had to stop taking orders, as wait times for some customers hit two years.

Despite costing twice the price of a Lamborghini Urus you will now have to be very patient to get your order in and then wait a rather long time to take delivery.

“It’s no secret that we stopped taking orders. We had such an interest without delivering one single car,” said Enrico Galliera, Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer Ferrari NV.

“We made a decision that we thought was consistent with the positioning of Ferrari and the model.”

Ferrari has capped production of its first SUV to 20 per cent of its overall output, meaning that just one in five Ferraris sold will be a Purosangue – compared to more than half of all Lamborghinis built each year.

Priority for the first production run was given to existing Ferrari customers, with those missing out now facing a wait time of at least two years.