Did you know that around 76 million new cars are sold each year across the globe? Choosing to buy a new car is always an exciting experience, especially when you dive into all of your different car options. You get to look at cars with all of the newest technology and features and picture yourself owning a car as your daily driver.

Buying a new car with bad credit might seem impossible from the outside looking in. Learning how to buy a new car with bad credit is much easier than you might think, and there’s no reason why you can’t make buying a new car a reality.



Get Pre-approved for a Loan

The first thing that you should try to do if you’re learning how to buy a car with bad credit is to try to get pre-approved for a loan from a local bank or a credit union. It’s best to find a bank or credit union that you have an established relationship with to increase your odds of getting approved.

They’ll take a look at your payment history and determine if there are patterns of late or missed payments. If you’ve paid your bills on time with them then odds are that you’ll get approved for a loan and you can start shopping for a new car. Make sure you ask how much the bank or credit union is willing to lend when the time comes to buy a new car.

Avoid “No Credit” Dealerships

It’s enticing to want to shop at car dealerships that don’t require any credit history to purchase a new vehicle, but many of these places are set up to prey on people. Taking this route will put you in a position where you’re paying much larger transaction fees as well as facing a much higher interest rate on the car loan.

Consider Co-Signing

Another viable option if you’re looking at how to buy a new car with bad credit is to co-sign with someone that has good credit. It could be a friend, life partner, or family member that helps you with co-signing on your new car purchase.

Using this option will help you get a much better interest rate as well as better terms on the car loan as a whole. You can check out the best auto loan rates info to learn more about your options and what to expect for interest rates when buying a new car.

Co-signing is also a great option because it allows you to improve your credit score as you continue making payments on the vehicle. One thing to keep in mind is that the co-signer of the loan is held liable if you should miss your payments. Still, it’s a great option if you have low odds of getting approved for an auto loan.

Use a Bigger Down Payment

If you have a lot of money in your bank account that you can put towards a down payment then you’ll increase your odds of buying a new car with bad credit. The larger down payment makes the bank or credit union feel more comfortable that you’ll be able to make your payments over the course of the loan and it decreases the risk for them.

You’re investing more in the collateral of what will happen if you cannot make your payments anymore. Keep in mind that many lenders won’t grant you a loan to buy a new car unless you’re willing to put down enough money. It’s good to remember this if you decide to buy a new car while working on your credit score.

Think About Multiple Offers

Don’t settle for one lender option if you’re buying a new car with bad credit. Just because the first bank or credit union didn’t approve your loan doesn’t mean that others won’t. You need to consider multiple offers for car loans before you give up buying a new car.

Shopping around will increase your odds of getting better loan terms and interest rates for your new car. You won’t face any additional negative impacts on your credit score by applying for financing with multiple lending institutions.

It’s best to look at all of your loan options and find the one that is best for your financial situation. Loans with lower monthly payments often come with higher interest rates. One thing that gets overlooked is the amount of money that you’ll pay over the course of the loan.

Consider a Second Chance Loan

Second chance loans are designed to help people that have a bad credit history but wish to buy a new car. Don’t go into a second chance loan with the hope of getting a great interest rate. These loans are helpful, but they’re best used to improve your credit score for future purchases.

It’s also a great option if you’re open to refinancing your car after you purchase it. Refinancing with a better credit score will increase your odds of getting better interest rates and more manageable monthly payments.

Expect to provide some additional documents when applying for a second chance loan. Many will require income statements as well as requiring a large down payment on the car that you’re looking to purchase. You might also find that a second chance loan limits the options that you’re looking at when you’re buying a new car with bad credit.

Now You Know How to Buy a New Car With Bad Credit

Learning how to buy a new car with bad credit is much easier than you’d think at first glance, and you owe it to yourself to explore your options when the time comes to buy a new car. A second chance loan is a great way to improve your credit score while getting a car that meets your needs. You should also seek pre-approval on a car loan from a bank or credit union that you’re familiar with.

