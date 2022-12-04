4 Benefits of Hiring a Car Accident Attorney

A car accident is a time of immense stress and uncertainty. From dealing with car insurance paperwork and police reports to recovering from the physical and psychological effects of the accident, it’s easy to feel discouraged and overwhelmed. Therefore, the decision to seek trustworthy legal counsel is a solid one. There are four pivotal reasons to secure an experienced car accident attorney as soon as possible.

1. Enhanced Security and Protection for Both Parties

According to Brown, Bass & Jeter, a team of attorneys in Jackson, Mississippi, regardless of who’s at fault in an accident, an attorney offers protection against fraudulent claims and extortion. For example, if the at-fault party denies responsibility in a car accident, the injured party’s attorney will seek to provide evidence and defense so that fair and swift compensation is provided and that a victim isn’t unfairly misrepresented. Likewise, an attorney can help prevent unfair or extreme accusations from being levied against the party at fault.

2. Support for Legal Complexities

Depending on when/where an accident occurs, the legal issues surrounding individual insurance companies and state/local jurisdiction can be tricky to navigate on your own. An attorney can help you to better understand the laws and deadlines to avoid a misstep that could ultimately affect your compensation.

3. Reduced Personal Interaction Between Individuals

It’s difficult and embarrassing to deal with the other party in a car accident dispute. For this reason, hiring a car accident attorney serves a two-fold purpose:

It prevents direct and hostile/emotional exchanges between parties.

It protects both parties from dishonest allegations, unfair damages, and overall “red tape” involved with deciding what fair compensation will look like for those injured.

Bear in mind that, once you secure an attorney, you will only deal with the other party’s insurance company. This takes a huge amount of pressure off of both parties since the case will now be handled by seasoned professionals who deal with these types of interactions on a daily basis.

4. Protection from Inadequate Compensation

Unfortunately, when you deal one-on-one with an insurance company, it’s common to only receive the “bare bones” compensation without any fair negotiation. Insurance companies strive to maximize profits, often leaving car accident victims with a one-time offer that often far undermines the pain/suffering and financial loss suffered. An attorney can help you get more from your claim, and you will appreciate the ability to advocate for fair compensation without the hassle of direct confrontation with the opposing party’s insurance company.

The process of healing, both physically, financially, and emotionally, is challenging enough without having to directly handle direct confrontation that can ultimately lead to an unfair outcome. If you’re concerned about fees involved with legal representation, rest assured that many firms provide free initial consultations and low fees (or even no fees) for lost cases.

When you've been injured and are searching for a personal injury lawyer, it can be tempting to just pick one from the phone book or off of a website. However, be sure to take your time and select the best attorney for the best outcome.