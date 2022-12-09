DMC Teases ‘Fuego’ Kit for Ferrari Purosangue SUV

Ferrari finally caved in and built an SUV even though they don’t refer to it as one and as expected, the demand is through the roof for the Purosangue.

So many people are clambering to get one that they have had to stop taking orders as the current wait list is more than two years.

DMC seem to be the first tuner to jump on the opportunity with a digital preview of their ‘Fuego’ package and its a carbon fibre feast.

The body kit includes new carbon lightweight aero front fenders with wheel arch louvres and some wider side skirts. The front bumper’s front lip, the rear diffuser and the front hood have not been modified, but they are replaced with ultra light-weight carbon fibre parts – an option that is not even available from OEM Ferrari yet.

The real eye-catcher however is the combo of 2 rear wings at the back: A roof spoiler, as well as a trunk lip duck wing, complement the sportier look.

DMC will also offer a new titanium sports exhaust system which is “set to let Ferrari’s SUV unfold its full soundscape and completes the individual and performance-oriented driving experience.”

The DMC engineers have also designed new 24″ directional forged wheels available in a variety of finishes.

Does this package suit the Purosangue or is it just right in stock form?