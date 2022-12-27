From Track To Street: Motorsports Service And Repair Tips To Boost Your Vehicle’s Performances

Are you a motorsports enthusiast looking to take your vehicle’s performance to the next level? Whether you’re a track day regular or simply want to give your daily driver a boost, there are a few key service and repair tips you should keep in mind.

Keep up with regular maintenance tasks

First and foremost, it’s important to make sure your vehicle is in top mechanical condition. This means keeping up with regular maintenance tasks such as oil changes, tire rotations, and brake inspections. It’s also a good idea to invest in high-quality parts and fluids, as these can make a big difference in your vehicle’s performance.

Oil changes: Make sure to change your oil regularly to keep your engine running smoothly. Synthetic oils are a popular choice for performance vehicles, as they tend to have a higher viscosity and can withstand higher temperatures.

Tire rotations: Rotating your tires helps to ensure even wear and extend their lifespan. This is especially important if you’re using your vehicle for motorsports, as the added stress can cause tires to wear out more quickly.

Brake inspections: Regular brake inspections are crucial to ensure that your brakes are functioning properly and can handle the demands of high-performance driving.

Invest in high-quality parts and fluids

In addition to basic maintenance, there are a few specific upgrades you can make to boost your vehicle’s performance. One option is to install a performance exhaust system, which can increase horsepower and torque by allowing exhaust gases to flow more freely. Another popular choice is to install a cold air intake, which can improve airflow to the engine and increase horsepower.

Performance exhaust systems: A performance exhaust can not only improve the sound of your vehicle but also increase horsepower and torque by allowing exhaust gases to flow more freely.

Cold air intakes: A cold air intake can improve airflow to the engine, resulting in increased horsepower and torque.

Suspension kits: Upgrading to a performance suspension kit can improve your vehicle’s handling and stability on the track.

High-performance tires: Choosing the right set of tires can make a big difference in your vehicle’s grip and traction. Look for tires that are specifically designed for motorsports use, and make sure to keep them properly inflated and rotated.

Make suspension upgrades

If you’re really looking to push your vehicle to the limit, you might consider making suspension upgrades. This could include installing a performance suspension kit or upgrading to coilover shocks, which can improve your vehicle’s handling and stability on the track.

Performance suspension kits: These kits can include upgraded springs, shocks, and other components to improve your vehicle’s handling and stability on the track.

Coilover shocks: Coilovers allow you to adjust the ride height of your vehicle, as well as the stiffness of the suspension. This can give you more control over the handling and feel of your vehicle, especially when tackling high-speed turns.

Contact Your Experts

By contacting your experts and seeking out professional advice, you can make sure that your vehicle is in good hands and that any upgrades or repairs are done correctly. This can help to ensure that your vehicle is performing at its best and that you’re getting the most out of your investment.

Find a reputable mechanic or motorsports shop: If you’re not comfortable working on your vehicle yourself, it’s important to find a mechanic or shop that you trust. Look for a shop with a good reputation and experience working on performance vehicles. In Chicago, EPM Motors is the top motorcycle service provider, so you can turn to the team whenever you need assistance.

Get a second opinion: If you’re considering making significant upgrades or repairs to your vehicle, it can be helpful to get a second opinion from another mechanic or shop. This can give you a better idea of the costs and benefits of different options and help you make an informed decision.

Track your progress

By tracking your progress and using the right tools, you can get a better understanding of how your vehicle is performing and identify any areas that might need improvement. This can help you make more informed decisions about future upgrades and repairs and ensure that your vehicle is always performing at its best.

Keep track of your maintenance and repair records: It’s important to keep track of all the work you’ve done on your vehicle, including regular maintenance tasks and any upgrades or repairs. This can help you identify any potential issues and ensure that your vehicle is running smoothly.

Use performance monitoring tools: There are a number of performance monitoring tools available that can help you track your vehicle’s performance and diagnose any issues. These can include things like OBD-II scanners, which can provide real-time data on your vehicle’s engine performance, or lap timers, which can help you track your progress on the track.

Mind your tires

Finally, don’t forget to pay attention to your tires. Choosing the right set of tires can make a big difference in your vehicle’s grip and traction, especially if you’re planning on taking it to the track. Consider investing in high-performance tires designed for motorsports use, and be sure to keep them properly inflated and rotated to get the most out of them.

By following these steps and investing in the right parts and services, you can take your vehicle’s performance to the next level and enjoy a more thrilling and satisfying driving experience on the track and on the street. Whether you’re a track day regular or just looking to give your daily driver a boost, these tips will help you get the most out of your vehicle.