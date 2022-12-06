How Much Does A Windshield Replacement Cost?

As one of the biggest investments you’ve made to this day, you want to make sure that your car is well taken care of and continues to serve you for years to come. That said, accidents do happen from time to time, causing ugly marks on your car.

One common car damage is a cracked or broken windshield. Whether you got into a car accident that smashes it to pieces or a stray pebble created a tiny crack on it, car windshields are vulnerable to damage. While inconspicuous damages can easily be repaired, visible, bigger ones that can obstruct your vision while driving will need replacement.

And when you think about replacement, the first thing you ask is, ‘how much will it cost?’ This article shares the average cost of a windshield replacement along with several factors that influence the final price.

How Much Does Windshield Replacement Cost?

In general, a new windshield will cost you about USD$300. This is the average cost for a windshield replacement that most people are responsible for paying.

However, windshield replacement costs can vary widely from USD$300 up to thousands of dollar. This is because there are a lot of things considered in the final price. As such, windshield replacement costs will vary from one car to another.

4 Factors That Influence The Cost Of Windshield Replacement

As mentioned before, various factors drive the overall cost of replacing your windshield. Here are some of them.

Location

Location is one of the key factors that affect the total price of your windshield replacement. In general, different service centers in different location provides different pricing for windshield replacement. Some perform the work at a low cost, while others charge double, depending on the locations and services they’re established on.

For instance, a windshield replacement Phoenix service center branch may have different pricing from a family-owned service center in a small suburban.

That said, it’s advised to always get your windshields replaced by a reputable provider. It’s a long-term investment, so make sure to choose your service center wisely.

Type Of Vehicle

In terms of windshield replacement or any repair needed in your car, one of the first things that mechanics will ask you is the make and model of your car since it can have a significant impact on the overall cost. That’s because various car models will need different windshield specifications.

For instance, an SUV windshield will cost more than a small car. Not only is an SUV’s windshield bigger, but the installation is more complex and time consuming than that of a small car.

Moreover, luxurious car models may require specific windshield glasses, which further increase the cost of replacement.

Special Features

Visit any car dealership today and you’ll likely notice that every new vehicle comes with at least one smart feature built into it. Things like adaptive cruise control or a rearview camera to help with parking are becoming more common in new models.

While these features are a great thing for road safety, they come at a cost. And that cost shows up in the form of unexpectedly higher bills for damage repair or total replacement. Cracked windshields are costing drivers more than ever because of the technologies that drive these life-saving features.

So if you have a newer car model equipped with these special features—rain sensing wipers, special solar coating, lane departure warning, and others—you can expect your total cost to be quite expensive.

Older cars without these details will be considerably cheaper, although some cars may also have special features such as special moldings for the windshield. This means that the glass will need to match the structural design.

Glass Quality

In general, there are three types of glass to choose from when replacing your windshield:

Original Equipment Glass

Original equipment glass refers to auto glass from the original supplier and comes with the highest price tag. However, since it came from the original manufacturer, you can ensure that the glass is well-fitted into your car. In addition, luxury cars will require original equipment if you ever need a windshield replacement.

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Glass

An OEM glass exceeds or meets the quality requirements set forth by the vehicle manufacturer. This means that an OEM replacement windshield will be just as good as the one that your car originally came with. OEM windshield replacements are the most common and can vary widely in price, depending on the manufacturer and quality.

Aftermarket Glass

An aftermarket replacement windshield may or may not meet the quality consideration set by the original manufacturers. However, it doesn’t mean that there’s no quality control in place. All windshields should meet the minimum standards set by the Department of Transportation and receives the necessary certification rating. So while they may not be of the same quality, aftermarket windshields technically still meet the minimum standards.

Takeaway

As you can see, the estimated price to replace a windshield falls between USD$300 and over to USD$1,000. However, there are numerous factors contributing to the final cost, ranging from your location to the type of car and glass needed. The best way to determine accurate pricing is to visit various reputable auto glass repair companies in your area.