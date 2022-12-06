Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance Revealed As 791 HP (590 kW) Super Luxury Saloon

It is no secret that Mercedes electric movement is gathering steam but they are not abandoning their thundering V8 engines just yet.

Say hello to the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E-Performance, which storms into the market with a twin-turbocharged 4.0-litre V8 plug-in hybrid powertrain and bespoke chassis tuning.

Styling-wise you get a new grille with vertical slats and beefier bumpers. Typical of an AMG, four tailpipes have been integrated into the rear apron, and deeper side sills provide it with more presence.

The most powerful S-Class ever packs a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 and a rear-axle-mounted electric motor. The total output is a healthy 791 horsepower (590 kW) and 1,430 Nm (1,055 lb-ft). This gets the sedan to 100 km/h (62 mph) in just 3.3 seconds despite weighing in at 2,595kg. The top speed with the Driver’s Package is an impressive 290 km/h (180 mph).

Drive is sent to all four wheels through a nine-speed multi-clutch transmission, and at the rear, there’s an electronically controlled limited-slip differential and an additional two-speed gearbox. This shifts into its higher ratio at around 140 km/h (87 mph) to improve the efficiency of the electric motor, and the combustion engine can be decoupled to minimise drivetrain losses.

There are seven drive modes ranging from pure-electric mode to Sport +, which ramps up the steering, suspension and power delivery for maximum aggression.

The engineers have kitted out the range-topping S-Class with active engine mounts, a reinforced bodyshell and air suspension that features adaptive dampers. The system can tweak compression and rebound settings at all four corners on the move, and for extra stability at speed, the ride height drops by 10 mm above 120 km/h (75 mph).

Upgraded composite brakes are equipped as standard, although lighter ceramic items are available at extra cost.

Inside it is a typical S-Class apart from some AMG logos and bespoke trim materials dotted around the cabin.

Pricing has not yet been announced but you can bet it will be a big number.