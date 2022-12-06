Travis Pastrana Goes Berserk In Gymkhana 2022 With 865 HP Subaru Wagon

Ken Block decided to hand the ‘keys’ of the Gymkhana series over to Travis Pastrana back in 2018 and now the thrill-seeker is back with the 11th instalment simply called Gymkhana 2022.

Pastrana’s ride is a 1983 Subaru GL wagon dubbed the Family Huckster. Designed with help from Subaru Motorsports USA, the wagon generates 865 hp from a heavily tuned turbocharged 2.3-litre flat-4. It also borrows aerodynamic tricks from the Subaru WRX STI Airslayer, the one-off ride Pastrana drove in his previous Gymkhana video. These include flaps that pop up when extra downforce is needed and then retract to help lower grip levels when Pastrana needs the car to slide.

As with previous videos, there are also plenty of hair-raising close misses. It goes without saying, don’t try any of this at home.