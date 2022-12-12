What Is A Chip Key? A Modern Choice For Society

Introduction

For many people, the key has long become “an inseparable object” when we go out. Many anti-theft devices ensure the safety of your material. However, there is still no device that can replace the key.

Currently, with the development of technology, the key is also diversified in design, and its features are upgraded. In this article, we will introduce you to what is a chip key and its benefits in our lives.

What Is A Chip Key?

A chip key is an electrically operated lock fixed to the door, using an electronic chip to identify and unlock it in different ways without the need for traditional safety, including fingerprint, magnetic card, password, remote, or Wi-Fi/Bluetooth. It is often used to open the door or start a car or motorbike.

A smart car key is a technology-sized car key that integrates many basic features so that car drivers can adjust the car they own by operating on an extremely convenient button. It can also completely replace traditional mechanical keys and rotary locks.

For each automaker, car smart keys have different names, but the principle of operation is similar, and the word Smart Key car is the common name for this type of key on the market.

Structure Of A Chip Key

It consists of 2 main parts, which are:

The controller device is an electronic circuit system with the function of recognizing signals, decoding electromagnetic, or adjusting the opening/closing of the motor. Usually mounted in the engine, behind the motorcycle lock, and connected to the car horn.

Magnetic card device: each magnetic card will have a different code. It works without a power source; its power will be taken from the host device.

Working Principle Of Key

The electric motor inside the locking pin moves the locking pins through rotating gears. At this time, the large and small bags will connect thanks to the clutch, helping the electric motor act on the door latch.

When lifting the door latch, the electric motor will prevent the plastic gear from rotating due to the clutch holding it, but the other bags will still rotate evenly.

If you accidentally forget the key in the car with the door closed, you can use metal rods with hooks to touch the connection point of the electric lock mechanism or the door opener to create movement on the lock latch; the door will automatically open.

Benefits Of Using A Chip Key

Open And Close Quickly And Conveniently

Electronic locks help close / open the door faster than a traditional lock because you do not have to spend time putting the key in the right joint to open it. The door will also automatically lock when you close the door, limiting forgetting to lock the door when going out.

This type of lock also helps you avoid problems such as losing or forgetting your keys.

Safer For Users Than Traditional Locks

The electronic lock has a high level of security with a solid design and controls the opening/closing of the door with an electronic chip, which cannot be copied, cracked, or opened. Only those who are provided by you with a password or a magnetic card to open it will the lock system recognize it.

Some locks will also be integrated with features such as managing all doors opening/closing on the phone, alarm sound when the lock is not completely closed, burglar alarm, and fire alarm sensor.

Easy To Share With Others

Instead of each family member having to have a separate key to enter the house like a traditional lock, an electronic lock will allow everyone to enter the home by sharing a password or pre-installing each person’s fingerprint.

Some types of locks have the feature of sharing a short-term password (only used once) or opening the door remotely via Wi-Fi so that you can still open the door even if you are far away.

Easy To Change Suitable Mode

To ensure security, you can change the password or fingerprint on the lock system instead of having time to change another mechanical lock and re-issue a new key for every house member.

Some Notes When Using A Chip Key

Check the battery of the smart car key regularly, do not leave the key with a low battery or run out of battery.

Do not leave the key in a high temperature, humid environment, a place with high magnetism, or out of reach of children; keep a distance from places such as radio stations and strong radio transmitters.

Do not put heavy objects on the smart car key, and do not put the key in the water.

Conclusion

In general, chip keys are more and more widely used thanks to their convenience and higher security than traditional mechanical keys. It should be noted to choose genuine keys from reputable brands, avoid using fake and counterfeit goods, and affect the safety of your assets. We hope the article “What is a chip key?” is useful.