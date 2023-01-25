BMW M3 CS Officially Revealed Packing 543 HP (405 kW)

Yes, we have already seen the leaked images of the new super sedan from BMW but now things are official and this is what you need to know.

Like the F80 model, the new offering follows the same recipe with more power and less weight only this version comes exclusively with M xDrive.

Under the hood sits the familiar twin-turbo, 3.0-litre “S58” engine to unlock 543 hp (405 kW) which matches the menacing RWD-only M4 CSL. The peak torque of 650 Nm (479 lb-ft) is unchanged compared to the M3 Competition xDrive upon which the CS is based.

Thanks to the engineers the M3 CS has shed around 34 kg (75 pounds) compared to the regular offering thanks to a plethora of carbon fibre-reinforced plastic. This brilliant material has been used for the hood, front splitter, air intakes, side mirror caps, rear diffuser, and trunk lid spoiler. The roof is also made from the same lightweight yet durable material, and so are the shift paddles on the inside where the centre console and trim strips are CFRP as well.

Contributing to the weight loss is a new titanium rear silencer and a pair of front bucket seats with a carbon shell. As it is a four-door car, they kept the rear seats unlike the more-hardcore M4 CSL.

With the extra grunt and dropped weight, the M3 CS will sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 3.4 seconds and hit an electronically governed top speed of 188 mph (303 km/h).

If you don’t fancy this bright Individual Signal Green paint (we love it) then you can also opt for Black Sapphire and Brooklyn Grey metallic paints together with a Frozen Solid White Individual.

Inside, the electric and heated front seats have illuminated ‘CS’ logos and Merino leather with Mugello red accents. Rounding off the tweaks are door sill plates with the ‘M3 CS’ badge, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, and the famous M colours adorning the seatbelts.

The new M3 CS will be built in “limited numbers” but BMW did not confirm the exact number. They confirmed they would build 1,000 units of the more exclusive M4 CSL so we are assuming the M3 CS production numbers would be considerably more than this.

BMW South Africa has confirmed that 20 units will be making their way to our shores in Q3 this year.

It is priced from $118,700 in the US so a simple interpolation suggests its South African price will be R3m or so.