Bugatti W16 Mistral Visits Japan – Check Out These Stunning Photos

A vibrant metropolis, known for its cutting-edge technology, rich culture and extensive heritage, Tokyo is a city that seamlessly blends the traditional with the modern. Visitors can at the same time explore temples well over 1,000 years old and gaze at the tallest buildings in the world. The W16 Mistral is clearly at home there, drawing upon over a century of Bugatti history and imbued with the very latest automotive design innovations.

The stunning hypercar visited the Kanda Myojin Shrine, which is considered one of the oldest temples in Tokyo. It also passed by Oishi Park, with Mount Fuji in the distance and Lake Kawaguchi in front.

We could not resist sharing these stunning images with you.