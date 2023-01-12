F1 Inspired Mercedes-AMG SL 63 Motorsport Collectors Edition Revealed

Mercedes did not exactly set the Formula 1 season on fire in 2022 but that has not stopped the Mercedes-AMG team from marking the end of the season with a special edition of the new SL.

It has been dubbed the Motorsport Collectors Edition and as you can see takes its inspiration from the W12 car in the 2021 season.

Like the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series P One Edition, it sports a paint job that shifts from silver to Obsidian Black combined with the familiar Petronas green for a contrasting effect.

As standard, the SL 63 is kitted with the AMG Aerodynamics Package as well as the AMG Night Package II to enhance the overall presence and sportiness.

Power remains unchanged so you can expect the twin-turbo 4.0-litre V8 to deliver 585 horses (430 kW) and 800 Nm (590 lb-ft) of torque. It’s enough AMG muscle for a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in 3.6 seconds and a top speed of 315 km/h (196 mph).

Just 100 of these will be made so you better act fast to secure your order. Each will come bundled with an indoor car cover made from a synthetic fabric that won’t tear.