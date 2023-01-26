Lamborghini Huracán Sterrato Gets First Ever All-Terrain Run-Flat Supercar Tyre

Lamborghini comes from ‘off-road’ roots with tractors but the Huracán Sterrato is unlike any other Lambo before it. Built for all-terrain fun, it needs tyres for supercar performance on any surface.

Lamborghini turned to Bridgestone for the solution and the result was the Dueler AT002. The world’s first all-terrain tyre with their Run-Flat Technology designed specifically for supercar use.

“We’ve created a tire that is just as capable at high speeds on asphalt as it is when driving off-road, providing high-speed stability and off-road capability, rising to meet a completely different set of challenges on mud, gravel, and demanding terrains,” said Bridgestone’s VP of Consumer Replacement, Steven De Bock.

It’s made from a proprietary blend of polymers, creating a new compound for optimal grip with a special shoulder to offer more grip in gravel and mud. The tread pattern is designed for high-speed performance and handling while still offering impressive off-road bite. Should you find yourself with a puncture, you can travel up to 80 km (50 miles) at 80 km/h (50 mph) with zero air pressure in the tyre.

For future owners who fancy some fun in the snow, do not fret as they will offer you a set of Blizzak LM005 snow tires in the same size as an aftersales option.