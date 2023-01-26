Manhart Create Menacing Range Rover Sport With 641 HP (478 kW)

Manhart recently showed us a drastic creation based on the limited BMW M4 CSL called the MH4 GTR II but now they have gone a little more subtle on the large new Range Rover Sport.

They have called it the MANHART Sport SV 650 and we are sure you can guess what the 650 stands for in that name. Yes, that is horsepower (in PS) which equates to 641 bhp (478 kW). That makes it 118 hp (88 kW) more potent than the stock Range Rover Sport P530 First Edition on which it is based.

They will be making just 10 units in this form but if you want more, they are planning to take the package even further in the future.

The luxury SUV receives a range of modifications including their signature black exterior look with golden decals combined with 24-inch Forged Line wheels in the same colour.

Inside the interior, you can opt for a reupholstered cabin with leather and/or Alcantara materials in black and gold. Individually chosen accents finish off the extravagant package, which is available to order right now.

To enhance the stance a suspension upgrade is available. Upon request, they can also offer you an exhaust system with valve control and specific unique details on the outside as well as the inside.