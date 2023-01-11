Mansory Venatus Coupe Evo C Turns Lamborghini Urus Into A Two-Door

If you fancy a two-door Lamborghini Urus don’t hold your breath for something to come from Sant’Agata Bolognese as this will not happen. Luckily for some individuals, Mansory has decided to do it themselves with the Venatus Coupe Evo C.

It took the aftermarket specialist a year and a half to turn the idea into reality, with the final product, undergoing extensive modifications to complete the conversion.

Significant changes include the B-pillar moving back by 200 mm resulting in longer front doors to match. New body side panels that were welded into the existing body structure, an arrow-shaped 3D style for the doors, and a new side air duct made from carbon are some of the other changes. Crucially, Mansory says that the car’s existing safety technologies were retained.

The interior can be customized as you wish but this first example has been completely transformed into a total teal overdose. The tuner also added a folding mechanism to the front seats so passengers can access the two rear ones.

Under the aggressive hood sits the same tuned 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 found in the Mansory Venatus Evo S which pumps out a potent 900 hp (671 kW) and 1,100 Nm (811 lb-ft) of torque allowing the SUV to sprint to 100 km/h (62 mph) in 2.9 seconds.

They are planning to build 8 units depending on the demand and although we don’t know the price we can safely assume that it will be extremely large.