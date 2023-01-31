New Lamborghini Countach Gets Lowering Kit and Aftermarket Wheels

Is this the only modified Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4 in the world? With just 112 examples made worldwide and a price tag of $2.6 million that answer is more than likely yes.

If you think it has been wrapped think again, this is a factory-applied paint finish called Blu Hal and is more than likely the only LPI 800-4 to feature this paint as word on the street is not a single example will have the same spec.

Although some purists might be waving their fists in the air, this Japan-based Lamborghini has received modifications that can quite easily be reversed to factory offering.

The supercar sits on a set of ANRKY Wheels’ latest offering called S2-X0 and in this particular case they are finished in Mirror Polished Gold.

The Countach has also been fitted with a lowering kit (not air suspension) so it can easily be returned to factory form and should not affect the value of the car in the future (we doubt the owner is too phased anyway).

Does this spec do it for you?