Next Bugatti To Pack “Totally Bonkers” ICE That Will Blow Us Away

After being used for over 20 years, Bugatti is saying farewell to the mighty 8.0-litre quad-turbo W16 with the last units being fitted into the magnificent Mistral and track-only Bolide.

So what should we expect next from the Molsheim manufacturer?

Auto Express sat down and had a chat with Mate Rimac about what comes after the Chiron. Surprisingly, Rimac – which is known for its cutting-edge EV technology – started developing a combustion engine two years before merging with Bugatti. Touted as being a “hypercar rearranged as a hybrid,” the next masterpiece will have a “totally bonkers” ICE, and the company’s boss says we will all be “blown away” once the wraps will come off next year.

Mate continued to mention that the car will be completely new and “not one part” will be carried over from the Chiron or Nevera.

This sounds very exciting but we will have to be patient as it will only be seen on streets around the world closer to 2025.