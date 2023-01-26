Porsche Vision 357 Revealed Packing GT4 RS Power

Porsche has revisited its beginnings with this new design concept, created as one of “many” 75th-birthday presents the sports-car company will be gifting itself over the coming year.

The Vision 357 is a modern take on the 356, which in 1948 became the first production car to bear the Porsche name and went on to provide the framework for the iconic Porsche 911 – which itself turns 60 this year.

Nearly 75 years after the very first Porsche 356 No. 1 Roadster received its general operating permit, the brand is celebrating by looking both ahead and behind. To do so, it’s created the Vision 357, a stunning and sleek modern interpretation of the 356 that sits atop a modern 718 Cayman GT4 RS platform.

“With the Porsche Vision 357, we have created a very special birthday present. It underlines the importance of our design DNA based on the 356,” says Michael Mauer, Vice President Style Porsche. “The study is an attempt to coherently combine the past, present and future. The proportions are reminiscent of the historical model, while details visualise the view into the future.”

This Vision packs a much bigger punch than the 356 thanks to the same 4.0-litre six-cylinder engine that you’ll find in the 718 Cayman GT4 RS and which produces 493 hp (368 kW) and 449 Nm (331 lb-ft) of torque, revving all the way up to 9,000 rpm.