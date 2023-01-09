The Best Slots For Car Fans

Not only do drivers enjoy playing car-themed pokies. The atmosphere of racing, excitement, and big winnings attracts many players. The symbolism of pokies is entirely consistent with the theme: sports cars, tools, and race participants. Gameplay is often unfolding either in auto repair shops or on the racetrack. Have you ever played pokies designed in the style of racing? We decided to compile the top 5 most popular car-themed pokies. They will definitely feel the speed and drive! And try your luck at any online casino with the appropriate pokies or at a convenient aussielowdepositcasino. Ready, steady, go!

5 Reel Drive (Microgaming)

The 5 Reel Drive pokies is dedicated to American chauffeurs and their old tradition of eating at roadside cafes. The small eatery gathers all the driving flavors: a luxurious lady, a fancy guy, a trucker, and a policeman. The machine is ideal for beginners. It has no bonus level, an abundance of pay lines, and flexibility. The only special characters on the field are the wild and the scatter. The first can substitute for any element on the field, and the second increases the winnings.

The combination of RTP is 97% and low volatility. Users will lose less money compared to other machines. An excellent maximum amount. You can get 20,000 coins per spin in the pokies by collecting five high-paying symbols on a line. It is impossible to get more because there are no stacked elements on the field. Perfect for the mobile version. Users can relax because they do not need to chase free spins or a bonus game. The pokies can be turned off and not be left in black at any time.

Wild Trucks (Habanero)

A wild Trucks pokie machine is dedicated to racing trucks. All NASCAR fans will be amazed how huge cars accelerate to a hundred kilometers per hour in a fraction of a second. While the drivers are fighting for the gold cup, the player can fight for an increase in a bankroll with successful bets. In addition to high-quality graphics, the pokies has some exciting bonuses. They do not have to wait hours – they fall out almost immediately.

Wild . Attached to each reel is his truck. If it falls out, then one bulb out of five lights up. The wild appears on the reel as soon as the entire light bar lights up.

. Attached to each reel is his truck. If it falls out, then one bulb out of five lights up. The wild appears on the reel as soon as the entire light bar lights up. Free spins . Spin can be triggered in two ways. The player will be given 75 spins if the field falls three wilds. You can also get free spins by collecting a combination of five of the same truck (but the number will be from 10 to 25).

. Spin can be triggered in two ways. The player will be given 75 spins if the field falls three wilds. You can also get free spins by collecting a combination of five of the same truck (but the number will be from 10 to 25). Bonus. If two or more identical trucks appear on the field during the free spins, then the rest of the machines become the same color.

Drive: Multiplier Mayhem (NetEnt)

Pokie machine Drive: Multiplier Mayhem from NetEnt is devoted to racing expensive cars in the evening metropolis. No driver is not going to retreat and lose. They have determined all: a pretty girl, a crazy hacker, and dangerous thieves. The developer has not spared bonuses and added them wherever possible. But first things first.

Wild multiplier. This is the main feature of the pokies. A single symbol can only replace elements, and a few wilds give a multiplier depending on their number in the field.

This is the main feature of the pokies. A single symbol can only replace elements, and a few wilds give a multiplier depending on their number in the field. Free spins . 10 spins are activated on a roll of 3 scatters. You must collect the Nitro symbols on the field to get additional free spins.

. 10 spins are activated on a roll of 3 scatters. You must collect the Nitro symbols on the field to get additional free spins. Nitro Bonus. If, during the free spins on the field, fell 3 or more Nitro, then the user moves to a new level and receives gifts (spins and wilds).

The Wild Chase (Quickspin)

In The Wild Chase pokies, the plot is based on a car race and a robbery. The player’s task is to get away from the police through the streets of Monaco and siphon off the jackpot. And the four partners sitting next to each other will help you win even more!

Quickspin developers have not left players without bonuses. There are a lot of them.

Re-spin. With each winning combination triggers a respin. In this case, all the symbols in the line remain in place. The function stops only if there are no more wins on the field.

With each winning combination triggers a respin. In this case, all the symbols in the line remain in place. The function stops only if there are no more wins on the field. Wild . It replaces symbols and awards all combinations on the field multipliers from x1 to x5.

. It replaces symbols and awards all combinations on the field multipliers from x1 to x5. Free spins. Three or more symbols of “Bonus” activates 10 free spins. At the same time, each combination will be at least one wild.

Gumball 3000 (Play’n Go)

The Gumball 3000 pokies is dedicated to the automobile rally of the same name in the UK, in which celebrities and rich people take to the roads to ride 3,000 miles. The game is well thought out – the most expensive cars give more money than all the other symbols.

The machine has many features that give the game a unique charm.