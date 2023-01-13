Top 3 Huge Motorsport Stars Who Enjoy Gambling Among Fans

Gambling and motorsport have been going hand in hand for many years: millions of players worldwide choose to bet on their favourite drivers during championships. However, it is worth noting that the riders themselves are sometimes not averse to tickling their nerves. It seems that for some of them, adrenaline on the track is not enough.

And the obvious choice is to play in casinos, both land-based and online alternatives. Let’s see which professional racers like to enjoy a poker game or spin the reels in their favourite slot machines. We bet you didn’t know about their little hobby!

Fernando Alonso

We haven’t seen Fernando’s impressive performance for over a decade and his last successful competition was held in 2006. However, he remains one of the most racing champions worldwide, which was significantly affected by the fact he was one of the few modern racers who showed impressive results in both Formula 1 and the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

And the famous racer has its little guilty pleasure: poker tournaments. He is a frequent visitor to land-based establishments but sometimes spends time with online operators. Of course, anonymously. Who knows, maybe you will meet the autosports star when gambling at Mr.Bet casino online? It is a pity that you can’t see your opponent in gaming clubs. We are confident that every racing fan would not mind playing poker with Fernando Alonso himself!

Giancarlo Fisichella

Giancarlo Fisichella is quite a well-known figure in the motorsport world, but it’s not his only hobby. The racer doesn’t hide his passion for poker: he has already become an ambassador of some global brands advertising this game. Skills like the ability to make quick decisions and work out a good strategy helped Giancarlo become a racing star, and now he successfully applies this knowledge in tournaments.

The celebrity even participated in several competitions where he competed with professional poker players. Fisichella is not only a professional driver but also a well-known public figure actively popularizing responsible gambling. It seems that his passion for risk never goes away!

Robert Kubica

Robert Kubica is the only Polish driver who has shown fantastic success in Formula 1 and almost immediately became a national hero. He became the fastest rider and was predicted to have incredible success in the future, but a terrible accident in 2011 deprived him of his prospects. After that, Kubica became interested in casino games: the lack of adrenaline during the races impacted the development of this hobby. He was repeatedly noticed in European land-based casinos.

Despite the doctors’ predictions, Robert was still able to recover from the injury and returned to racing. In 2019, the motorsport star became a member of the Williams team but left it the same year. And in 2020, he returned to F1 as a reserve driver. No one anticipated such a phenomenal comeback, but Kubica did it!