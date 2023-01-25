US-Owned Bugatti Centodieci Gets Epic EB 110 Le Mans Racer Spec

The Bugatti Centodieci came into the world as a homage to the iconic EB 110 but one of the owners wanted to take their hypercar to a new level and mimic that of a race car.

A US Centodieci owner has configured their one-of-ten hypercar to look exactly like the Bugatti EB110 LM that entered the 1994 Le Mans 24hr race.

To achieve the desired look, the French car manufacturer painted the exterior of the Centodieci in a shade of blue and then applied many of the same decals as the EB 110 endurance racer. While it’s unclear if these are simply stickers or have been painted on, we can see all of the same sponsor logos as the race car had, including many from Michelin, BBS, Esso, Ultron, Monte Carlo TMC, and JVC.

The theme continues to the wheels which are finished in a stunning shade of gold.

“Heritage is something I find very emotionally compelling and inspiring,” the US owner said. “When the EB110 came out to race in Le Mans back in 1994, it felt like Bugatti’s lineage evolving with perfection. I value a sense of history and finding a connection with the past. It makes ownership so much more special. Celebrating the past while enjoying the present is also emotionally fulfilling.”