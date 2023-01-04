What Are the Pros and Cons of Gooseneck Trailers?

Do you own a truck or pickup with a service body or flatbed and want to make money on the side hauling goods across the state? In that case, you’ll need a top-quality aluminum gooseneck trailer to make this dream a reality. However, many argue that a bumper pull trailer is the better option. How true is this, though?

This article highlights both the excellent and not-so-good features/characteristics of a gooseneck trailer. At the end of this piece, you should be able to make an informed decision when shopping for a gooseneck trailer.

But first, let’s find out what a gooseneck trailer is before dwelling on its benefits and drawbacks.

What’s a Gooseneck Trailer?

A gooseneck trailer in one with an apparent long arched neck design at its front. The ‘gooseneck’ trailer tongue makes it easy for you to hitch in the bed of your pickup or truck with its tailgate closed.

This differs from bumper pull trailers that usually come with couplers and simple straight trailer tongues that can be hitched to the bumper of a sports utility vehicle, van, or truck.

Gooseneck trailers allow users to carry all the gear they need, leaving more than enough space in the truck or pickup for your friends, family, and even personal items.

Why Should You Use a Gooseneck Trailer?

People choose gooseneck trailers for many reasons, as we’ll see in a bit. For instance, gooseneck trailers usually have much higher load ratings—i.e., hauling over 40,000 lbs. of load—than conventional utility trailers.

In fact, you can easily haul a gooseneck trailer with nothing more than a truck, which is much more convenient and won’t require you to rent a heavy-duty vehicle. This explains why many entrepreneurs running businesses within the landscaping industry prefer using gooseneck trailers for their business over other options.

Examining the Pros and Cons of Gooseneck Trailers

To help you make the best buying decision as you search for a suitable gooseneck trailer for your needs, here are the benefits and drawbacks of gooseneck trailers:

Pros of Gooseneck Trailers

These truck trailers are preferred for the following reasons:

1. Covers long distances hauling heavy loads.

A gooseneck trailer is what you need if you desire a transport conveyance that carries large and heavy cargo for long hauls, and with seamless balance. It’s also best for pulling a toy hauler with tool storage or living quarters.

The stability gooseneck trailers offer users is practically second to none. They’re also less bumpy for motorized cargo, toys, and tools.

2. Easy maneuverability.

Gooseneck trailers are revered for their stability and excellent turning radius. This is clearly evident when backing the trailer into a tight spot or making sharp turns.

Gooseneck trailers tend to turn slightly less sharply, giving you enough time to take any corrective action you desire before the trailer hits something. In addition, they are not susceptible to wind and never sway side to side, endangering other road users even when something compromises the control or stability of the vehicle towing it.

The easier maneuverability and excellent pivot point cut down the time required to park the gooseneck trailer. This is another reason gooseneck trailers are preferred over their bumper-pull counterparts.

3. More towing capacity.

Gooseneck trailers are renowned for their bigger structures and higher towing capacities. In fact, the towing capacity of gooseneck trailers is perhaps the #1 factor that attracts most people.

The first portion of a gooseneck trailer typically extends over the bed of a pickup. You can save floor space by placing shelves in the areas underneath the extension. A few users even set up makeshift sleeping quarters inside the area.

The higher towing capacity of the gooseneck trailer makes it possible for you to carry more—and heavier—equipment or gear. For example, if you’re going camping, you could carry an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) and a motorcycle to camp.

If the gooseneck trailer is only for work-related purposes, you can haul more heavy-duty equipment or materials, saving you a lot of time and money. This is a game changer as gooseneck trailers have been proven to do the work of two bumper pull trailers easily.

Therefore, instead of owning multiple bumper pull trailers, a gooseneck trailer can eliminate this need and help boost productivity at your workplace or business.

4. Harder to steal.

Stealing a gooseneck trailer is highly unlikely because using one requires at least a pickup. In fact, your pickup will need to be outfitted with a special adaptor that mounts to the pickup bed.

Many people don’t have gooseneck attachments installed in their pickups, and those that do usually remove them when they’re not in use since they take up a lot of space. As a result, stealing your gooseneck trailer is practically impossible because no one can pull it off without the special adaptors securely in place.

5. There are some budget-friendly options.

Although goosenecks can be pretty expensive, you’ll find several budget-friendly variants if you look closely enough.

Gooseneck trailers are typically constructed with aluminum, galvanized steel, or steel. The last two options are far less expensive than the type made with aluminum. With this luxury of choice, you can be sure to find a customizable gooseneck trailer that will be perfect for your needs.

Cons of Gooseneck Trailers

While gooseneck trailers present multiple perks, they still have certain drawbacks, as we’ll observe below.

1. Some options could cost a lot.

We mentioned earlier that gooseneck trailers made with steel are relatively cost-effective. However, this doesn’t change the pricey tags associated with those constructed with aluminum. Even the actual hitching unit can be much costly to start with.

2. You’ll need a truck to use a gooseneck trailer.

A gooseneck trailer is practically useless if there’s no vehicle to tow it. So, if you’re scouring the market for a gooseneck trailer, it’s a no-brainer that you must own a vehicle capable of towing it to start with.

If you don’t own a truck, you may have to rent one, which means more money out of your pocket.

Conclusion

So far, we’ve thrown light on a gooseneck trailer’s different benefits and drawbacks. Which of these are deal breakers for you, and which are you willing to overlook? Ultimately, your final choice will come down to certain factors, such as what you intend to use this truck trailer for, among others.