What Does Car Insurance Cover?

Whether you’re looking to take out your first policy, or your car insurance is coming up for renewal, it’s always good to know what car insurance actually covers, just in case you need to make a claim in the future due to an accident – whether it’s your fault or not.

A great thing about some car insurance companies is the fact they allow you to tailor your policy to suit you, your driving, your driving needs and so many more factors.

You can create a car insurance policy personalized to you.

With many coverages to choose from and add to your car insurance policy, it made us think – what’s covered by car insurance? Read on to find out.

Car insurance

There are many coverages you can add to create your own customized car policy, to not only protect yourself and your car, but your wallet too.

There are many important coverages to know about – for example, collision, comprehensive, medical payment, personal injury protection and liability coverages.

Each one is designed to help you in the aftermath of an accident or incident, help cover costs and get you back on your feet.

Real-life examples of how car insurance covers you

With this in mind, we’ve put together some real-life scenarios and matched them with just some of the coverages you could add to your car insurance policy.

Situation: You’re driving along an empty road. Suddenly a deer runs out in front of you and you cannot stop in time. You hit the deer and cause damage to your car.

What policy covers you: Comprehensive coverage, as this is seen as an ‘act of god’.

What you need to do: If this was to happen, you’d first need to dial 911 if anyone is injured and needs emergency services. If no one is injured, your next port of call would be to contact your car insurance provider and call for roadside assistance. If the deer is injured, you’ll also need to call the authorities so they can send a team out to assist with the care and welfare of the animal.

Situation: You’re driving along with a few cars on the road. Suddenly a deer runs out in front of you, causing you to crash into another car.

What policy covers you: Collision coverage, to repair your car and liability coverage to help you cover the cost of the other driver’s car repairs, or medical bills.

What you need to do: If anyone needs serious medical or emergency help, call 911. If no one is injured, call your insurance company and roadside assistance. Just like the scenario above, if the deer is injured, you’ll need to call authorities so they can send someone to assist in the care and welfare of the animal.

Situation: Whilst protecting yourself in your house from a raging storm outside, a tree falls onto your car, causing damage.

What policy covers you: Comprehensive coverage, as this is classed as an ‘act of god’.

What you need to do: When safe to go outside, assess the damage. Take photos from every angle for evidence. Call your insurance company and tell them what happened. If the fallen tree is blocking the road as well as crushing your car, call the emergency services, so they can help remove the tree from the road, and ultimately your car. If not, you could always call in a tree surgeon and get them to remove it for you.