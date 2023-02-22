2024 BMW X5 and X6 M Competition Revealed With Mild-Hybrid Upgrade

Earlier this month we saw the very good-looking refreshed BMW X5 and X6 and now we get to see the LCI versions of the range-topping X5 M Competition and X6 M Competition.

The main change to the refreshed power duo is that the twin-turbo 4.4-litre V8 gains 48V mild-hybrid assistance. This means there is an electric motor delivering 12 hp (9 kW) and 199 Nm (147 lb-ft) of torque. Even with this system, the model’s power output remains the same as the previous ones producing 617 hp (460 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft).

The hybrid assistance is there to provide better performance from a standstill and also improve fuel efficiency but no official figures have been provided.

The engine also receives new components like a cross-bank exhaust manifold, reinforced crankshaft drive, an electrically controlled blow-off valve for the turbos, a revised air intake duct, and a vane-type oil pump. An M Sport exhaust comes standard and has updated catalytic converters that reduce emissions.

What is a little bit odd, is that the 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint time is fractionally slower than the pre-LCI versions at 3.9 seconds but knowing BMW, this is conservative and when tested will provide more impressive figures.

The new styling includes the slimmer headlights, blacked-out kidney grilles and you can now choose from some new colours including Frozen Pure Grey, Isle of Man Green Metallic and Brooklyn Grey Metallic.

Inside you find the BMW Curved Display with carbon fibre trim as standard.

Production will begin in April this year at the plant in Spartanburg, South Carolina.