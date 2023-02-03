738 HP (550 kW) BMW XM Red Label Has Registered For Pikes Peak Hill Climb

The entry list for this year’s Pikes Peak International Hill Climb has been released and there is a tasty little surprise in there for the BMW fans.

Yup the Bavarian boys and girls are thinking about taking the range-topping BMW XM Red Label up the famous climb but at the time of writing a final decision has not been made.

“In anticipation of the approaching deadline to register for the 2023 running of Pikes Peak, BMW submitted a preliminary entry. However, a final decision on our participation has not been made at this time,” said BMW of North America.

Should they go ahead with the event, Matt Mullins will drive the Label Red, marking his first Pikes Peak. Mullins currently serves as the chief driving instructor for the BMW Performance Driving School.

Before we get too excited, it is highly unlikely to see this SUV driven in proper anger as it will more than likely arrive for an exhibition run to drum up interest in the model.