AC Schnitzer Hands BMW M3 Touring Cosmetic and Power Upgrade

Last year we finally saw BMW reveal the highly-anticipated M3 Touring and now tuning specialist, AC Schnitzer is offering the new owners something a little bit more.

To begin with, they can offer you a choice between two power upgrades. The first increases the output to 590 horsepower (434 kW) and 750 Nm (553 lb-ft) of torque. The second one increases horsepower to 610 hp (454 kW) with the same amount of torque.

Then they slapped on a lowering kit and either their AC3 lightweight forged wheels or the AC1 20-inch light-alloy ones finished in silver/anthracite or anthracite.

The rather prominent body kit is not only there for extra menace but also adds some functional aero. The front splitter generates 40 kg (88 pounds) extra at 200 km/h (124 mph) while the rear roof spoiler increases downforce on the rear axle by 20 kg (44 lbs).

Hop inside and you will find their sports steering wheel which is wrapped in black perforated Nappa leather and black Alcantara stitched together with light-grey thread. They will also fit some fairly substantial aluminium paddle shifters and also swap out the pedals and the footrest for shiny ones.

So are you letting AC Schnitzer loose on your new wagon or is stock the way to go?