Bugatti Chiron Profilée Becomes Most Expensive New Car Ever Sold At Auction

It is no secret that the Chiron has been an enormous success for the french marquee as all the 500 slots have been spoken for.

They decided to create a one-off pre-series model called the Chiron Profilée which has paid off. Big time.

The team from RM Sotheby’s was entrusted to auction off the special creation which saw the hammer drop at a staggering €9,792,500 (approx. R184 million). Remember, this price does not include VAT which would see the final price hit as much as €11m or €12m (R225 million).

According to Bugatti-Rimac CEO Mate Rimac, this now holds the world record for the most expensive new car sold at auction.

The final price of the Chiron Profilée is pretty close to the La Voiture Noire and since it is the very last brand-new Bugatti equipped with a W16 engine this could be even more special.

Whoever forked out that sensational number will be very happy to have this in their collection. Let’s hope it is actually driven from time to time but that is highly unlikely.