Ferrari Boss Says EV Will Be Emotional

Ferrari finally caved to the SUV segment with the reveal of the Purosangue last year and in just two years’ time, we will see the first electric car from Maranello.

According to Automotive News, customers will be taking delivery of their Ferrari EV in 2026.

Company boss Benedetto Vigna noted that it will be an emotional car capable of providing a “unique driving experience” when asked about how it will differ from current EV offerings.

According to Vigna, the Ferrari of EVs will be as exciting to drive as their combustion models; “Driving thrills is a combination of factors: longitudinal acceleration, lateral acceleration, sound, gear-changing, and braking. This doesn’t change if the powertrain is electric.”