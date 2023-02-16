Ferrari Purosangue SUV Pricing For South Africa

The Ferrari of SUVs otherwise known as the Purosangue has everything you would expect from the Maranello marque.

It looks superb, has a stunning high-revving and naturally-aspirated V12 and promises potent performance. So how much are you looking at to add one to your collection?

The base price for South Africa comes in at R9,730,000 which is a substantial figure to swallow. It costs more than double the Lamborghini Urus Performante but clearly, the customers are not phased as the demand is so high you will have to wait over two years for one.

Ferrari has capped production of its first SUV to 20 per cent of its overall output, meaning that just one in five Ferraris sold will be a Purosangue – compared to more than half of all Lamborghinis built each year.

Priority for the first production run was given to existing Ferrari customers, with those missing out now facing a wait time of at least two years.

As a reminder, it packs a massive naturally-aspirated 6.5-litre V12 that claims the highest output of any Ferrari GT in history: 715 hp (533 kW) and 716 Nm (528 lb-ft) of torque.

The 8-speed dual-clutch transmission turns this grunt into a claimed 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) sprint in 3.3 seconds with a top speed in excess of 308 km/h (192 mph).