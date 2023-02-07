Get the Right Automotive Abrasives for Your Shop

Having the right materials and equipment makes all the difference when it comes to performing quality work in the auto repair industry. Every mechanic should have what they need when they approach a project, and that includes the best automotive abrasives. See when these parts matter the most and how to get the supply you need.

Top Uses for Automotive Abrasives

The word “abrasive” makes you think of something being scraped away, and for good reason. These materials are meant to grind down other items or substances so mechanics can get a smooth finish. There are a few key times when abrasives are needed.

Removing paint: Sanding discs and other abrasive materials are effective in removing layers of paint from a car, as well as sanding down scratches in a paint job. They are also helpful in removing paint that has ended up on the wrong part of a car.

Sanding and smoothing: You can also use sanding discs to remove rust or corrosion from metal auto parts, priming them for new finishes or lubrication.

Polishing: Automotive abrasives are also used to polish metal, plastic, and other surfaces to give them a high-gloss finish. This finishing step is important to create the best finished product.

Cleaning: Grime and dirt can build up on car surfaces and components, including the engine and suspension system. Time and heat can make it hard to wipe the dirt away, so sanding discs are helpful in getting the best clean.

Surface preparation: Before repair work such as priming, bonding or painting, workers need a smooth and clean surface. An abrasive is a quick way to get down to the base layer of whatever object needs to be worked on.

You can see why it’s a good idea to keep a large inventory of abrasives on hand for everyday jobs in your auto shop.

Getting the Right Materials

When looking for the right automotive abrasive, there are a few key factors to consider. First, make sure the products are intended for use on the specific materials you will be working with. This includes considering the hardness and composition of the surface being sanded or polished.

It’s also important to consider the type of abrasive. There are many different types available, including sandpaper, buffing pads, and polishing compounds. Each type has its own unique properties and is meant for different uses. Trying to substitute different products may lead to unwanted results. You may also want to purchase different grit sizes for your shop. Grit size refers to the fineness of the abrasive, with a lower number indicating a coarser surface and a higher number indicating a finer product.

Start Shopping for Your Automotive Abrasives

If you haven’t checked your shop’s supply, now is a good time to do so. You don’t want to wait until you’re out of the parts you need to get more. Check out all of the high-quality abrasives offered by ROGO Fastener and have the confidence that your team is ready for any and every job.