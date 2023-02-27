Mansory Create Crazy Mercedes G-Class Coupé

The last time we shared some Mansory news with you all it was about the tuner converting the Lamborghini Urus into a two-door Coupé and now they have completed work on another two-door.

The Mercedes-AMG G63 has undergone massive work and has been dubbed the Gronos Coupé EVO C.

Just eight units will ever be made with each buyer getting to fully customise their wild creation. To show off what’s possible, this one highlights the body in the colour-shifting shade Fludium Paint Chrome Atmosphere.

The biggest modification is the removal of the rear doors which results in shifting the B-pillar further back. As you can see in the gallery below, the door mounting points move to the B-pillar so they open like a Rolls-Royce.

The body also gains a front fascia with integrated, yellow lights. The hood with a prominent scoop has the appearance of forged carbon fibre. A light bar attaches to the front of the roof, there is a wing on the back and it sits on massive 23-inch wheels.

Take a look inside and you will notice that nothing was left untouched. This particular example sports a plethora of white leather with gold accents. The front seats fold forward to provide access to the two chairs in the back. Mansory says its changes to the G-Class retain all of Mercedes’ safety tech.

The engine is of course upgraded in true Mansory style to pump out a whopping 900 horses (671 kW) and 1,200 Nm (885 lb-ft) of torque resulting in a 0 to 100 km/h (62 mph) time of 3.3 seconds.