McLaren 750S Will Be Their Last Non-Hybrid Supercar

McLaren is busy working on their new supercar and as the title suggests, it will pack 750 PS (740 hp; 552 kW) which is 30 PS (29 hp; 22 kW) more potent than the 720S.

The new vehicle, internally named 750S will feature an exterior and interior that borrows design cues from other McLaren vehicles resulting in a “perfect blend” of the 720S and hardcore 765LT.

The 750S will take over as McLaren’s flagship production model and will also be the last non-electrified mainstream McLaren model. The exotic sports car maker has said future vehicles will be either hybrid or fully electric.

The 750S will be available in coupé and spider (convertible) variants from launch which goes against the McLaren trend of Coupé first followed by a Spider a year or so after. Those waiting for the LT version of this will be disappointed as it will not be happening.

According to Automotive News Europe, a source said that the 750S should be teased in late February, with a full reveal expected in April.

The same source said it will feature a redesigned front bumper, larger lower-side air intakes for better cooling, and a more prominent 765LT-style air brake for greater downforce.

It will also be more customizable out of the gate, offering new exterior colours, interior materials and wheel designs.

“In the past, you’d have to go through [McLaren Special Operations] to get some of these things,””” the source said.