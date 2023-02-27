Mercedes Earned More Than R18 Billion From Subscription-Based Features in 2022

Remember the controversial in-car subscription services that showed up around 2018? Well, Mercedes-Benz has cashed in as they reportedly made more than $1 billion (approx. R18 billion) for services such as remote engine starting, seat heating or power upgrades for electric cars in 2022.

Even though this revenue accounted for less than one per cent of Mercedes-Benz’s $150 billion global earnings last year, Mercedes expects paid features to be one of its biggest sources of revenue by the end of the decade.

“By 2025, we are targeting more than €2 billion from our connected car park (subscription services),” Mercedes-Benz sales chief Britta Seeger told Automotive News.

“Automated driving functions are expected to emerge as our largest software-enabled revenue driver by 2030.”

“Our connected car park is forecast to grow by 60 per cent in the next three years. This will have a huge impact on our software-enabled revenue.”

If you are in North America, you pay $1200 (approx. R22k) a year to have the power increased in your Mercedes-Benz EQE and EQS but if you live in Europe, the law states that manufacturers cannot charge recurring fees for more power so you get it ‘free’.