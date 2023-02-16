New Report Suggests Baby Mercedes G-Class In Development

The Mercedes G Wagon has proven to be a smash hit for the brand and even turned into a status symbol so surely they need to make the most of the rugged off-roader?

A new report discovered by The Drive suggests Mercedes is reportedly developing a compact vehicle that mimics the design of the G-Class The paper cites “corporate circles” as the source of the rumour, which suggests a smaller “Mini G” would hit the market around 2026.

This would be its own model and is expected to be slightly shorter in length while standing much lower than the big ‘G’ It will more than likely be built on the Mercedes Modular Architecture (MMA) which is the same platform set to underpin the new CLA model coming at the end of 2024, with the GLA, GLB, and CLA Shooting Brake to follow.

The report continues to suggest both electric and gasoline options would be available which makes a lot of sense for a new-generation vehicle dropping in 2026.

CEO Ola Källenius is said to be the biggest advocate for the project within Mercedes-Benz. If true, this would bode well for the vehicle’s chances of reaching production.

The G-Wagon is in such high demand that it’s currently sold out in Germany. Thus, it makes sense to try and expand the range to attract more customers in the segment.

For now, this is a rumour and if you don’t have the patience to wait and find out if it does come to fruition, you could always kit your Suzuki Jimny with a G-Wagon bodykit.