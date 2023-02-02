New Report Suggests Mercedes Going To Axe 19 Bodystyles Including AMG GT 4-Door Coupé

In 2022, Mercedes-Benz made it clear that they wanted to reduce costs and only focus on the profitable models which for them is the high-end luxury vehicles.

At the time they did not mention specifics but not Car & Driver claims to have spoken to a few “top managers” and reports that “of the 33 body styles Mercedes currently offers between Europe and the U.S., only 14 will survive.”

The wagons and coupés will take the biggest hit which is not that surprising as they have already axed the S-Class coupé and convertible.

The publication continues to claim that the CLS will be dropped in 2024 followed by the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupé which would mean it only survived one generation.

One senior official told the publication that “At the end of the day, we simply don’t need estate cars or underperforming two-door offerings to boost volumes.”

It’s not all negative for the Mercedes faithful out there as the publication noted that we could see a rugged GLG SUV in 2026 and possibly even a Maybach V-Class.