Pininfarina Battista Takes Title As Quickest Production Car In The Quarter-Mile

The Pininfarina Battista has become the fastest-accelerating production car in the quarter-mile knocking the Rimac Nevera off the perch by 0.03 seconds.

During its first trip to India, the all-electric handcrafted hypercar delivered some firsts for the country while nabbing two more world records for quarter- and half-mile sprints in a production vehicle.

In November 2022, Automobili Pininfarina took the Battista to the Middle East for the first, demonstrating its tremendous performance on a track in Dubai. It was there that the automaker confirmed it had achieved a total of seven world records for the Battista.

Most recently, Automobili Pininfarina took the Battista to India for the first time and secured several additional firsts and a couple more world records to boot.

They teamed up with Autocar India to time the Battista at India’s Natrax test facility earlier this month, using VBOX equipment to log the acceleration and top speed.

It managed to cross the quarter-mile mark in 8.55 seconds and the half-mile mark in 13.38 seconds which is just fractionally quicker than the Rimac Nevera.

The car also hit a top speed of 358.03 km/h (around 222 mph) at the hands of an Autocar India journalist, allegedly making it the quickest car ever on Indian soil.

“This year, new Battista owners are excited to explore the unprecedented performance of this design and engineering masterpiece,” CEO Paolo Dellachà said in a statement. “These speed records—and independent tests—have validated our ambition to create a new generation of hyper and luxury car leading with Battista, whereby electric power delivers performance that is simply unachievable in the world of ICE powertrains.”