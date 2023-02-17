Russian YouTuber Demolishes Lamborghini Urus With Giant Energy Drink Crane Drop

Remember when a Mercedes-AMG GT 63 S was drenched in fuel and burnt to a crisp or when a brand-new Porsche Taycan Turbo S smashed through the door of a dealership? Well if not, check those links to find out more but the same Russian YouTuber is back and this time the ‘victim’ is a Lamborghini Urus.

Mikhail Litvin’s YouTube channel LITVIN has ticked over 10 million followers and has also started his own energy drink brand LIT ENERGY.

So to create buzz and awareness around the new brand he decided to develop a 3-ton can of the drink and raise it 100m in the air. To continue his destruction of luxury cars he decides to put a white Lamborghini Urus right underneath the giant energy drink and well you know what happens next.

At the time of writing, the video had racked up over 4 million views in well under 24 hours so it sure is making an impact – pun intended. Fast forward to 25 mins for the action.