Seven-Seat Porsche Flagship EV Arriving In 2027

According to Autocar, Porsche is priming a new arrival in 2027 to take on offerings like the BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV.

According to “sources privy to early design proposals” it will be over 5m in length with a profile that is “part saloon, part crossover”.

CEO Oliver Blume has described the car, known under the internal codename K1, as “a very sporting interpretation of an SUV”.

Insiders suggest the price will go well beyond that of the monstrous Cayenne Turbo GT.

When it does arrive, it will become the fifth electric-powered Porsche model after the Taycan, next year’s electric Macan, an electric Boxster/Cayman pairing due in 2025 and an electric version of the Cayenne tentatively planned for launch in 2026.